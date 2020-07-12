Coronavirus Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Live Updates: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
Mr Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.
"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.
With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to the Union Health ministry data. The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the number of deaths reached to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed.
This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000. The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has gained pace significantly. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to race past the eight-lakh mark.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and the local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, and directed that a similar approach be replicated in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.
"Priority is close monitoring and guiding the containment works in regions where the infection rate is high," the prime minister wrote on Twitter after holding a review meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states.