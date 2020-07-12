Coronavirus Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Son Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Mr Tope said that the test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted.

With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the seven-lakh post, according to the Union Health ministry data. The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 8,20,916 on Saturday while the number of deaths reached to 22,123 with 519 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the updated data at 8 am showed.

This was the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 22,000. The rise in the number of coronavirus cases has gained pace significantly. It took 110 days for the number of cases in the country to reach one lakh but just 53 days more to race past the eight-lakh mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appreciated the efforts of the Centre, state and the local authorities in containing the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, and directed that a similar approach be replicated in checking the pandemic in the entire NCR area.

"Priority is close monitoring and guiding the containment works in regions where the infection rate is high," the prime minister wrote on Twitter after holding a review meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India:

Jul 12, 2020 06:19 (IST) COVID-19: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons



Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed restrictions on inter-state movement of persons, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State.

As per an order issued on Saturday, those going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders.

"Those arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stands within Rajasthan will be screened. All persons who intend to move outside the State shall be required to obtain a pass from the nearby government offices," read the order by the state''s home department.

Also, people travelling by scheduled flights, trains and state roadways buses on July 12, with a prior confirmed reservation, will be exempted from the requirement of passes, the order said.