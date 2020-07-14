Coronavirus Live Updates: 28,701 COVID-19 Cases In India, Tally Reaches Above 8.7 Lakh

Coordinated steps by Centre, States have contributed to a "gradual surge" in the recovery of patients

Coronavirus Live Updates: India saw yet another record single-day jump of COVID-19 cases, with 28,701 fresh infections pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, even as the recovery rate further improved to 63.02 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

The recovery rate in 19 states and union territories (UTs) is higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, it said. The number of deaths climbed to 23,174 as 500 people died due to the infection, according to the ministry's data.

The number of recoveries stand at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, and one person has migrated, the data stated.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

The Centre on Monday asserted that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a "gradual surge" in the recovery of patients. It also said that there are 30 states and union territories (UTs) that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India:

Jul 14, 2020 06:16 (IST) Odisha's COVID-19 recovery rate at 64-65 pc: Chief Secy Asit Tripathy



The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Odisha is around 64-65 per cent while the fatality rate is at 0.48 per cent, which is among the lowest in the country, said state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Monday.

"At present, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Odisha is around 64-65 per cent and the fatality rate is among the lowest in the country at 0.48 per cent," said Mr Tripathy.

"Odisha has a robust COVID-19 management system and many layers of monitoring systems in the state, but as the pandemic situation is evolving, we need time to time policy according to the situation and strengthen our resources," he added.

Jul 14, 2020 06:03 (IST) COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal reaches 956; 1,435 fresh cases reported



Twenty-four more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal, taking the total number of such fatalities in the state to 956, the health department said on Monday.

According to the department, 1,435 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from different districts of the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 31,448.

The number of active cases currently stands at 11,279.



