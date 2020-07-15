Coronavirus Live Updates: 28,498 COVID-19 Cases In India, Tally Crosses 9 Lakh-Mark

The Centre said that India's recovery rate stands at 63.02 per cent. (Representational)

India's coronavirus case count crossed the nine-lakh mark as 28,498 new cases were reported on Tuesday. While 23,727 people have died of the infection, over 5.71 lakh people have recovered, the government data showed. As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country out of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases.

The health ministry said that 86 per cent of the total active cases are confined to 10 affected states with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounting for 50 per cent of them.

Despite being the second-most populous country of the world, the daily growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in India has been coming down continuously from around 38.2 per cent in March to 3.24 per cent on July 12, Rajesh Bhushan, the officer on special duty in the Health Ministry, told a press briefing.

Jul 15, 2020 06:10 (IST) Over 11,000 beds available for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals: State government



Delhi hospitals have over 11,000 beds available for coronavirus patients, according to the city government''s health bulletin issued on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has a total of 15,300 beds and out of these 11,106 are lying vacant. In view of the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi government has also made arrangement of beds in hotels and banquet halls which are linked to hospitals.