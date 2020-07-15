Bengaluru Is Lockdown City Once Again

Another lockdown is in place in Bengaluru - and this is stricter than earlier ones (File)

After state authorities were earlier praised for the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru has now turned into one of the cities where COVID-19 cases are spiking the fastest. Another lockdown is in place as a result - and this is stricter than earlier ones.

Perhaps it is awareness of these rapidly rising numbers - over a thousand new cases every day - that has increased compliance with the lockdown regulations. Many citizens feel the week-long lockdown is basically a good idea when it comes to their safety.

"The lockdown is a good thing. Coronavirus cases are increasing. Every day we see in the papers - another 1500 cases. The lockdown will make the cases less as people won't come out so much," a resident told NDTV.

Another citizen said, "It is a good thing. It will make the cases less."

The lockdown is stricter this time around. Even shops selling essential items must shut by 12 noon. Only medical shops can stay open. Online and food deliveries, however, are being allowed.

"They have given instructions that the lockdown should be enforced very strictly even as supply of essential supplies is to be maintained. This bandobast is going to be very different. There are going to be no passes," Bhaskar Rao, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said 2,000 home guards have been deployed in the city to help enforce the lockdown.

"I have asked my police officer to strictly implement the lockdown. And I have asked people to cooperate. We have deployed over 2,000 home guards in Bengaluru as police and others have been quarantined. We are using our Civil Defence volunteers to supply food in containment zones. And fire-force equipment is being used to cleanse the city during this lockdown," he said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the Home Minister say that the lockdown will not be extended beyond a week. But state authorities also earlier said that another lockdown was not being considered. They did change their minds about that.