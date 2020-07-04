Coronavirus Live Updates: India May Get Its First COVID-19 Vaccine By August 15 As Cases Continue To Rise

Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 6 lakh mark

Coronavirus Live Updates: The first made-in-India coronavirus vaccine may be launched by August 15, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) fast-tracking efforts to develop "Covaxin" in partnership with Bharat Biotech International Limited. A dozen institutes have been selected for clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine (BBV152 COVID vaccine), the government's top medical research body has said.

Worldwide, scientists are racing to produce a vaccine for the deadly virus that has infected over 10 million, including 600,000 in India, and caused more than 500,000 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,25,544 with the biggest single-day increase of 20,903 cases, while the death count rose to 18,213, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

Maharashtra reported another single-day highest increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 6,364 new patients being detected, which took the case count in the state to 1,92,990. The death count due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported, a health department statement said.

Tamil Nadu, the second worst coronavirus hit state in the country, on Friday crossed the one lakh-mark as 4,329 people tested positive for the highly infectious virus in a day. With an addition of 64, the state's death count stood at 1,385, government data said.

Jul 04, 2020 06:57 (IST) US Records Over 57,000 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: Report

The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

Jul 04, 2020 06:24 (IST) Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day COVID Spike Of 6,364 Cases

