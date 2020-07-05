Over 2,500 COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Take Tally To Over 97,000

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday (File)

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death count from the disease mounted to 3,004, authorities said.

55 fatalities were recorded on Saturday, a Delhi health department bulletin said.

It also said that 26 earlier deaths have been included in the cumulative figure.

The bulletin said the death count from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,004, and the total number of cases mounted to 97,200.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases have oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,923 on Friday.

With a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts on Saturday claimed that the city may go past its COVID-19 peak in early August.

However, they cautioned that before reaching any conclusion, the trend of cases should be watched over the next week or so.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 per cent, while his deputy, Manish Sisodia, tweeted that the positivity rate has "dipped to 10.58 per cent from 36.94 per cent earlier".

The bulletin also said the cabinet secretary took a meeting on public health response to COVID-19, in implementation of the Home Ministry''s guidelines dated June 29, and to review preparedness.

According to the bulletin, 68,256 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 25,940. As many as 6,20,368 tests have been conducted so far.

The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.