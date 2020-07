13 Children Test COVID-19 Positive In Noida Juvenile Facility: Official

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 772 new COVID-19 cases (Representational)

Thirteen children have tested positive for COVID-19 in a juvenile facility in Noida.

Anil Kumar Singh, Chief Development Officer (CDO), Noida, said the facility has 163 children of whom 13 have been found to be coronavirus positive.

"All children underwent antigen test. All have been sent to isolation," Mr Singh told ANI.

"It may be because a child who was positive had come here and became the cause of others testing positive for the virus. We are taking necessary precautions and adhering to guidelines. The children are receiving treatment," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 772 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 7,627 and death count to 773.