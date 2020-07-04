US Records Over 57,000 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike: Report

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Washington:

The US notched 57,683 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Friday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US at 2,793,022 as of 8:30 pm (0030 Saturday GMT).

The university also recorded a further 728 fatalities, bringing the total US death count to 129,405.

The new record case count came as infections surge in southern and western states, and as the United States -- the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic -- heads into the July Fourth holiday weekend.

