Coronavirus India Live Updates: Maharashtra Sees 3,206 Cases

COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 85 crore mark in India.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,206 new coronavirus positive cases and 36 fatalities while 3,292 patients recovered, the health department said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections in Maharashtra to 65,44,325 and the death count to 1,38,870. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra stands at 63,64,027 which leaves the state with 37,860 active cases, as per the official statement.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 27, 2021 07:21 (IST) Delhi Reports Zero Covid Deaths, 29 New Cases; Positivity Now At 0.05 %

The national capital reported 29 cases of coronavirus and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The national capital reported 29 cases of coronavirus and zero death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.