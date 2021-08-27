Coronavirus Live News Update: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 61 Crore

Coronavirus Live Updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 50 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated with first dose of the vaccine

COVID-19 in India: Nearly 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 61 crore landmark milestone, as per the provisional report issued on Thursday by Union Health Ministry. An official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that 61,10,43,573 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Nearly 68 lakh (67,87,305) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday on the 223rd day of the vaccination drive, as per the 7 pm provisional report. "Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight" a release by the Health Ministry stated.

As per the statement, 47,19,00,520 doses were inoculated as first dose while 13,91,43,053 were administered as the second dose. On Thursday, 46,88,114 vaccine jabs were given as first dose to eligible beneficiaries and 20,99,191 were given as second dose.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 50 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated with first dose of the vaccine. "India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50 per cent of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India. Let us fight Corona," he wrote.

Aug 27, 2021 05:56 (IST)
Over 40 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered during two-day mega vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh vaccinated more than 40 lakh people during its two-day mega vaccination campaign named Maha Abhiyan-2 on August 25 and 26.

On the first day of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in Madhya Pradesh, a total of 24,20,374 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday whereas, on the second day 16,49,751 people were administered, informs a release by the state government.

The release further stated that to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government conducted the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan in which, the message of getting the vaccine from big cities to villages and small settlements was reached through various mediums and hence enabling people to get inspired and get the vaccination done.
Aug 27, 2021 05:48 (IST)
Covid Transmission Within Homes Is On The Rise: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that the latest statistics show that the COVID-19 disease transmission within homes is increasing in the state. Read Here