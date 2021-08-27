Phased Reopening Of Delhi Schools For Classes 6-12 From Sept. 1: Sources

Schools in Delhi will reopen in a phased manner starting with Classes 9-12 from September 1 and Classes 6-8 from the 8th, sources told NDTV on Friday.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for Classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the surge in COVID-19 cases during the devastating second wave.

Currently, students of Classes 10, 11 and 12 can visit schools with the consent of parents for admission and board exam-related activities.