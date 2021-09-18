Coronavirus Live News Update: India Creates World Record In Vaccinations With 2.5 Crore Doses In A Day

The government had set out with a target of 2.5 crore vaccinations and crossed the mark by 10,390

India crossed 2.5 crore Covid vaccinations in a day for the first time on Friday as the government raced to deliver a record on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted to confirm the "historic" figure.

The government had set out with a target of 2.5 crore vaccinations and crossed the mark by 10,390.

With 34,403 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's overall infection tally has increased to 3,33,81,728, while the count of active cases has dipped to 3,39,056, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 4,44,248 with 320 more fatalities being recorded, it said.

The number of active cases now comprises 1.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.64 per cent, according to the data updated by the ministry.

It said that active COVID-19 cases in the country decreased by 3,867 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 18, 2021 07:10 (IST) COVID-19 News: US Panel Recommends Booster Shots For People Aged 65+

A panel of leading US medical experts advising the government voted in favor of authorizing boosters of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid, reported AFP. The same committee, however, rejected an initial proposal, submitted by Pfizer and backed by President Joe Biden's administration, to fully approve boosters to everyone aged 16 and over. The decisions came after a day-long meeting full of data presentations and at times charged debate that was convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tens of millions of Americans will soon be eligible for a third shot.

Sep 18, 2021 06:18 (IST) Over 7 lakh people vaccinated in Assam on PM's birthday



A total of 7,09,524 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Assam on Friday as the state government undertook a mega inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a bulletin said.



Over 2.16 crore people have been immunised, and 44.02 lakh of them got both doses of the vaccines, it said.



The special drive was conducted in 4,575 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), of which 4,557 were government sites and 18 private ones.