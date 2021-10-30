Coronavirus Live: India Records 14,313 New COVID-19 Cases

India on Saturday recorded 14,313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to 3,42,60,470, according to the data released by the Union health ministry.

The active cases in India currently stand at 1,61,555.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 36 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 125 consecutive days now.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India :