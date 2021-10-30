Bypolls See Mixed Turnout, No Major Violence Amid Covid Shadow: 10 Points

The three Lok Sabha bypolls were held at Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. All three seats fell vacant after the MPs died. Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded over 75 per cent voting, Mandi clocked nearly 50 per cent till 5 pm and Khandwa saw a turnout of 39 per cent till 1 pm.

Bengal saw four bypolls, including one to Cooch Behar's Dinhata, where the ruling Trinamool's Udayan Guha was beaten (by 57 votes) by the BJP in April-May. A turnout of 71 per cent was recorded till 5 pm and barring few minor clashes, voting was largely peaceful.

About 69.60 per cent polling was recorded in bypolls in five assembly seats of Assam till 5 pm. Voting was peaceful and officials said Covid protocols were strictly followed.

In the bypolls to two assembly constituencies in Bihar, an estimated turnout of 49.60 per cent was recorded till the end of polling at 4 pm.

In Himachal Pradesh, assembly segments of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal Kotkhai saw over 60 per cent turnout till 5 pm. Villagers in three panchayats in Kinnaur district boycotted the Mandi bypoll in protest against the construction of a hydro-electric project.

An average voter turnout of 45.67 per cent was recorded till 1 pm at Madhya Pradesh's Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon assembly segments. A total of 48 candidates are in the fray in the three Assembly seats and the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat where polling was held.

In Meghalaya, the three assembly seats that went to polls clocked an average turnout of 64 per cent till 3 pm. Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said turnout improved in the second half of the day and no untoward incident was reported.

An average of 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Karnataka's Sindgi and Hangal assembly seats clocked an average turnout of 56.78 per cent.