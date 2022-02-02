India's Covid Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%, 1.61 Lakh New Cases

The 1,61,386 new Covid cases have pushed India's infection tally to 4,16,30,885.

There were 2,81,109 recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently is 94.91%.

India's active caseload currently stands at 16,21,603.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 9.26 per cent from 11.6 per cent, while the weekly positive rate is 14.15%.

India reported 1,733 Covid-related deaths today, taking the death count to 4,97,975. Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 deaths.

In the ongoing Covid vaccination drive across the country, 167.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Over 75 per cent of the country's adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,71,44,423 first doses and 10,81,838 second doses have been administered.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent. With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,32,951 and the death count climbed to 25,892.