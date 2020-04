Yogi Adityanath Mourns Father: 'Can't Go To Funeral Due To Corona Fight'

Yogi Adityanath received the news during a meeting, a UP bureacrat said. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, died this morning. Mr Bisht who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi last month due to kidney problems died at 10.44 am.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

His body is being taken to his village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Yogi Adityanath received the news of his father's death during a meeting on the COVID-19 crisis, a senior bureaucrat tweeted.

The news of his father breathing his last came to him in midst of the meeting . Unfazed by the news @myogiadityanath stood up only after completing the meeting on COVID-19. — Shishir (@ShishirGoUP) April 20, 2020

Expressing grief over his father's death, the Chief Minister said he would not be able to attend the last rites tomorrow due to the fight against coronavirus.

Union Minister Smriti Irani was among the first to share the news on twitter.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के पिता श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ । प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें एवं उनके परिजनों को इस कठिन समय में साहस प्रदान करें ???? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 20, 2020

Former UP chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death.

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी के पिता के देहावसान पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 20, 2020

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted:

उत्तरप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के पिताजी श्री आनंद सिंह बिष्ट जी के दुःखद निधन का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।

परिवार के प्रति मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ।

ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्रीचरणो में स्थान व पीछे परिजनो को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 20, 2020

Uttar Pradesh, one of the most populous states in the country, has reported 969 coronavirus cases, including 14 deaths. Across India, more than 17,000 cases have been reported, more than 500 have died.

World 24,04,313 Cases 16,22,180 Active 6,16,890 Recovered 1,65,243 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,04,313 and 1,65,243 have died; 16,22,180 are active cases and 6,16,890 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:50 am.