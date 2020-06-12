India 'Winning The Wrong Race': Rahul Gandhi On Increasing COVID-19 Cases

On rise in coronavirus cases, Rahul Gandhi said it's a "horrific tragedy". (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked the government over India becoming the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, describing it as a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of "arrogance and incompetence".

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

"India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence," Mr Gandhi tweeted along with a visual graph showing India's climb to the fourth spot in terms of cases.

India has reported over three lakh cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus, days after the government announced its "Unlock1" plan. The cases rose 2,903 today to reach 3,04,019. Maharashtra has the highest cases in India with 1,01,141, followed by Tamil Nadu with 40,698 and Delhi with 34,687.

The death count rose to 8,498 with a record single-day spike of 396 fatalities.