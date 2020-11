India's coronavirus daily case count has come down to almost 30,000 in the last two days.

Effects of recent elections and festivals on coronavirus pandemic in India will play out over the next week or 15 days, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during an online briefing on COVID-19 amid a steady decline in the country's overall COVID-19 daily case count.

"We believe that effects of recent elections, Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivals are still to be played out in full. We have to keep watching new cases very carefully," he said.