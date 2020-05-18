India Took Necessary Steps In Time To Combat COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan

India took all the necessary steps well in time to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan said today, asserting that the country has done well in dealing with the disease and is confident of doing better in the months to come.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitored the situation and ensured a preemptive, proactive and graded response, leaving no stones unturned to contain the deadly virus from spreading, Mr Vardhan said, addressing the 73rd World Health Assembly via video conferencing.
India undertook the COVID-19 challenge with the highest level of political commitment, he added.
Therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines for the whole world is the only way out of this pandemic, Mr Vardhan asserted.
"Global collaboration is paramount. Governments, industry and philanthropy must pool resources to pay for the risk, the research, manufacturing and distribution, but with the condition that the rewards should be available to everyone, regardless of where they have been developed," he said.
His remarks come after India on Monday joined nearly 120 countries at the crucial conference of the World Health Organization (WHO) in pushing for an impartial and comprehensive evaluation of the global response into the coronavirus crisis as well as to examine the origin of the deadly infection.
The two-day 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO began in Geneva amid growing calls including by US President Donald Trump to investigate how the virus originated in China's Wuhan city and subsequent action by Beijing.
Taking to Twitter, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) - the first ever to be convened virtually - is an opportunity for health leaders to commit to "fight COVID-19 together, in unity, in solidarity!"
This is the time when humankind must come together, Mr Vardhan said in his remarks at the conference, urging all governments, industry and philanthropy to prioritise the long-term and pool their resources, to ensure everyone benefits.
"On our part, India is playing a key role in fostering bilateral and regional partnerships. Under our prime minister's able leadership, India has supplied essential medicines to 123 nations as an expression of solidarity," he said.
Talking about India's response to the COVID-19 battle, Mr Vardhan said the country took all necessary steps well in time, including surveillance at points of entry, evacuation of nationals stranded overseas, massive community surveillance through robust disease surveillance network, strengthening of health infrastructure, capacity building of over two million frontline human resources, risk communication and community involvement.
"I think we did our best and we did well. We are learning and we are confident of doing better in the months to come," he said.
Underlining that there are compelling circumstances that have forced WHO member states all to meet virtually, he said the 73rd WHA is the first ever virtual health assembly, it is unprecedented, but it's also perhaps the most important one because the pandemic is continuing to kill thousands of people and also causing a deep global recession.
"Today, in the two-day deliberations, we should share our learnings from how each one of us has tackled this catastrophe since January, how we can support the financial or technical gaps that some of our member states may have and agree to continue R&D in an aggressive and collaborative way," Mr Vardhan said.
"In congratulating all those who are striving to save humanity, we welcome efforts to make all International Institutions more reflective of 21st century realities. India will always stand with such efforts to foster meaningful and broad-based change," Mr Vardhan asserted.
Closing his speech, Mr Vardhan stood up to give a loud applause for all those across the world who are in the forefront of the battle against the deadly virus.
"I stand here to honour the doctors, the nurses, the paramedics, the scientists, the journalists, the delivery boys, security staff, sanitation staff and the police personnel - the forgotten roles who are today playing 'super humans'. They are our real heroes," he said after he stood up from his chair in a heartwarming gesture to honour the 'COVID warriors'"
Mr Vardhan also expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives across the world due to COVID-19.
The WHA is also expected to delve into pooling in additional resources to deal with the pandemic that has killed over 310,000 people and infected nearly 4.7 million besides wrecking the global economy.
A draft resolution pushed by the 27-nation European Union and supported by a large number of countries for deliberations at the WHA has called for a step-wise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation of the WHO-coordinated international response to COVID-19.
It, however, did not mention China. The coronavirus pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, a port city in China in December last year. Since then, it has spread to over 180 countries.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Akola264
Aurangabad1029
Dhule79
Jalgaon296
Mumbai21949
Mumbai Suburban2188
Nagpur343
Nashik880
Palghar400
Pune4232
Satara144
Solapur390
Thane5042
Yavatmal95
Ahmednagar61
Amravati118
Beed5
Bhandara7
Buldhana35
Chandrapur5
Hingoli105
Jalna46
Kolhapur74
Latur48
Nanded83
Nandurbar31
Parbhani9
Raigad563
Ratnagiri94
Sangli54
Gadchiroli5
gondia1
Osmanabad11
Sindhudurg8
Wardha3
Washim5
33053 2347
24167 1684
7688 600
1198 63
DistrictCases
Chittoor201
Guntur356
Krishna373
Kurnool617
Sri Potti Sriramulu Nell*149
Anantapur201
East Godavari61
Prakasam55
Srikakulam26
Visakhapatnam69
West Godavari73
Y.S.R.112
Vizianagaram7
2407 52
901
1456 103
50 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Rural7
Bengaluru Urban238
Mysuru97
Bagalkote75
Ballari18
Belagavi153
Bidar60
Chikkaballapura20
Dakshina Kannada50
Dharwad26
Gadag22
Kalaburagi128
Mandya129
Tumakuru11
Uttara Kannada55
Vijayapura73
Chamarajanagara0
Chikkamagaluru3
Chitradurga8
Davangere109
Hassan30
Haveri6
Kodagu3
Kolar10
Koppal3
Raichur6
Ramanagara2
Shivamogga10
Udupi15
Yadgir13
1147 55
601 41
509 13
37 1
DistrictCases
North Goa13
South Goa7
29 12
22 12
7
0
DistrictCases
Chengalpattu386
Chennai5876
Kanchipuram176
Madurai180
Namakkal90
Ranipet66
Thanjavur106
Thiruvallur389
Thiruvarur36
Tiruppur113
Vellore57
Virudhunagar54
Ariyalur396
Coimbatore157
Cuddalore407
Dharmapuri5
Dindigul113
Erode65
Kallakurichi132
Kanniyakumari51
Karur77
Nagapattinam53
Perambalur113
Pudukkottai16
Ramanathapuram46
Salem53
Sivaganga24
Tenkasi54
The Nilgiris14
Theni89
Tiruchirappalli85
Tirunelveli211
Tirupathur28
Tiruvannamalai155
Tuticorin80
Villupuram349
Krishnagiri24
11224 639
6974 1
4172 634
78 4
DistrictCases
Kannur143
Kottayam31
Alappuzha12
Idukki26
Kasaragod207
Kollam34
Kozhikode47
Malappuram38
Palakkad34
Pathanamthitta25
Thiruvananthapuram25
Thrissur27
Ernakulam28
Wayanad26
601 14
100 12
497 2
4
DistrictCases
Raipur7
Korba28
Balod11
Baloda Bazar6
Balrampur0
Bastar0
Bemetara0
Bijapur0
Bilaspur2
Dantewada0
Dhamtari0
Durg10
Gariyaband1
Janjgir-Champa11
Jashpur0
Kabirdham9
Kanker0
Kondagaon0
Korea3
Mahasamund1
Mungeli0
Narayanpur0
Raigarh0
Rajnandgaon1
Sukma0
Surajpur7
Surguja2
86 19
27 16
59 3
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad1047
MedchalMalkajgiri18
Ranga Reddy57
Suryapet82
Vikarabad33
Warangal Urban11
Adilabad21
Jagitial16
Jangoan4
Jayashankar Bhupalapally3
Jogulamba Gadwal41
Kamareddy7
Karimnagar7
Khammam9
Kumuram Bheem Asifabad4
Mahabubnagar16
Mancherial18
Medak6
Nalgonda23
Narayanpet0
Nirmal17
Nizamabad66
RajannaSircilla2
Sangareddy9
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Mahabubabad1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Wanaparthy0
Warangal Rural23
YadadriBhuvanagiri25
1551 42
525 21
992 21
34
DistrictCases
Baleshwar120
Bhadrak72
Jajapur139
Dhenkanal2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara29
Khordha56
Koraput1
Sundargarh28
Anugul11
Balangir6
Bargarh0
Boudh5
Cuttack28
Deogarh2
Gajapati1
Ganjam305
Jagatsinghapur25
Jharsuguda2
Kandhamal3
Kendujhar8
Malkangiri0
Mayurbhanj14
Nabarangpur0
Nayagarh10
Nuapada0
Puri34
Rayagada0
Sambalpur3
Sonepur0
828 91
604 66
220 24
4 1
DistrictCases
Barwani30
Bhopal1092
Dewas73
Dhar111
East Nimar140
Gwalior70
Indore2718
Jabalpur199
Ujjain413
Agar Malwa13
Alirajpur3
Betul8
Burhanpur156
Chhindwara5
Dindori2
Harda3
Hoshangabad39
Khargone105
Mandsaur71
Morena36
Raisen67
Ratlam25
Sagar23
Shajapur9
Shandol4
Sheopur5
Tikamgarh6
Vidisha16
Anuppur3
Ashoknagar4
Balaghat0
Bhind18
Chhatarpur1
Damoh1
Datia5
Guna1
Jhabua9
Katni0
Mandla7
Narsinghpur1
Neemuch51
Niwari0
Panna2
Rajgarh3
Rewa15
Satna11
Sehore7
Seoni1
Shivpuri5
Sidhi4
Singrauli0
Umaria2
4977 188
2326 95
2403 88
248 5
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad9066
Anand89
Arvalli81
Banas Kantha85
Bhavnagar114
Gandhinagar170
PanchMahals62
Surat1192
Vadodara708
Bharuch34
Botad53
Chhotaudepur17
Dang3
Dohad28
GirSomnath28
Jamnagar36
Kachchh16
Kheda49
Mahesana64
Mahisagar56
Narmada13
Naysari9
Patan57
Rajkot81
SabarKantha33
Surendranagar10
Tapi3
Valsad16
Amreli3
DevbhumiDwarka11
Junagadh9
Morbi2
Porbandar5
11379 391
6221 166
4499 191
659 34
DistrictCases
Ajmer233
Banswara114
Bharatpur119
Jaipur1588
Jhalawar51
Jodhpur1088
Kota324
Nagaur172
Alwar34
Barmer3
Bhilwara77
Bikaner57
Chittorgarh229
Churu22
Dausa32
Dholpur20
Dungarpur63
Hanumangarh15
Jaisalmer38
Jhunjhunu57
Karauli7
Pali77
Rajsamand56
SawaiMadhopur21
Sikar30
Tonk152
Udaipur512
Baran3
Bundi0
Ganganagar3
Jalore37
Pratapgarh5
Sirohi9
5202 242
2079 84
2992 153
131 5
DistrictCases
Faridabad153
Sonipat139
Ambala40
Bhiwani8
CharkiDadri5
Fatehabad9
Gurugram515
Hisar7
Jhajjar106
Jind21
Kaithal6
Karnal19
Kurukshetra4
Nuh63
Palwal21
Panchkula26
Panipat39
Rohtak24
Sirsa7
Yamunanagar6
Mahendragarh4
Rewari13
910 23
334
562 48
14 1
DistrictCases
Agra829
Aligarh92
Amroha39
Bareilly11
Bijnor48
Bulandshahr74
Firozabad161
Gautam Buddha Nagar375
Kanpur Nagar248
Lucknow265
Mathura60
Meerut337
Moradabad166
Muzaffarnagar37
Rae Bareli53
Rampur56
Saharanpur242
Sant Kabeer Nagar39
Varanasi114
Auraiya18
Ayodhya29
Azamgarh22
Baghpat24
Bahraich44
Balrampur17
Banda22
Basti59
Bhadohi3
Budaun20
Etah18
Etawah6
Ghaziabad365
Ghazipur39
Gonda17
Gorakhpur22
Hapur80
Hardoi15
Jalaun35
Jaunpur34
Jhansi38
Kannauj26
Kasganj6
Kaushambi4
Mainpuri8
Mau6
Mirzapur7
Pilibhit13
Pratapgarh4
Prayagraj8
Sambhal52
Shamli23
Shravasti6
Sitapur22
Sultanpur28
Unnao4
Ambedkar Nagar19
Amethi32
Ballia15
Barabanki29
Chandauli9
Chitrakoot4
Deoria18
Farrukhabad16
Fatehpur1
Hamirpur1
Hathras21
Kanpur Dehat2
Kheri28
Kushi Nagar6
Lalitpur2
Maharajganj20
Mahoba1
Shahjahanpur7
Siddharth Nagar47
Sonbhadra1
4259 1
1714 1
2441
104
DistrictCases
Central1720
East407
New Delhi3042
North1015
North East466
North West1231
Shahdara495
South772
South East573
South West565
West829
10054 721
5409 131
4485 559
160 31
DistrictCases
Dhubri5
Goalpara8
Marigaon7
Baksa0
Barpeta1
Biswanath1
Bongaigaon7
Cachar12
Charaideo0
Chirang1
Darrang0
Dhemaji0
Dibrugarh0
Dima Hasao0
Golaghat10
Hailakandi4
Hojai3
Jorhat4
Kamrup3
Kamrup Metro26
KarbiAnglong0
Karimganj3
Kokrajhar2
Lakhimpur1
Majuli0
Nagaon1
Nalbari4
Sivasagar1
Sonitpur2
South SalmaraMancachar1
Tinsukia1
Udalguri0
West KarbiAnglong0
101 9
58 9
41
2
DistrictCases
East District0
North District0
South District0
West District0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
Buxar62
Gaya9
Munger126
Patna110
Rohtas100
Arwal15
Aurangabad19
Banka9
Begusarai38
Bhagalpur36
Bhojpur40
Darbhanga19
Gopalganj23
Jehanabad23
Kaimur (bhabua)39
Lakhisarai15
Madhepura22
Madhubani63
Nalanda65
Nawada28
PurbiChamparan18
Purnia5
Saran15
Siwan40
Vaishali20
Araria7
Jamui15
Katihar12
Khagaria30
Kishanganj15
Muzaffarpur27
Pashchim Champaran26
Saharsa18
Samastipur19
Sheikhpura26
Sheohar4
Sitamarhi7
Supaul9
1262 83
779 60
475 22
8 1
DistrictCases
24 Paraganas North378
24 Paraganas South111
Darjeeling9
Howrah653
Jalpaiguri5
Kalimpong7
Kolkata1440
Maldah38
Medinipur East55
Medinipur West21
Hooghly163
Murshidabad9
Nadia19
Paschim Bardhaman19
Purba Bardhaman18
Alipurduar3
Bankura2
Birbhum16
Coochbehar2
Dinajpur Dakshin3
Dinajpur Uttar14
Jhargram6
Purulia1
2677 101
1480 8
959 87
238 6
DistrictCases
South Andamans35
Nicobars1
North And Middle Andaman1
33
0
33
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry16
Karaikal2
Mahe2
Yanam0
13
3
9
1
DistrictCases
Anjaw0
Changlang0
Dibang Valley0
East Kameng0
East Siang0
Kamle0
KraDaadi0
KurungKumey0
Leparada0
Lohit1
Longding0
Lower Dibang Valley0
Lower Siang0
Lower Subansiri0
Namsai0
PakkeKessang0
Papum Pare0
Shi Yomi0
Siang0
Tawang0
Tirap0
Upper Siang0
Upper Subansiri0
West Kameng0
West Siang0
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Dimapur0
Kiphire0
Kohima0
Longleng0
Mokokchung0
Mon0
Peren0
Phek0
Tuensang0
Wokha0
Zunheboto0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
Dadra And Nagar Haveli2
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi112
Bokaro11
Deoghar3
Dhanbad8
Garhwa27
Giridih11
Hazaribagh23
Jamtara2
Koderma4
Simdega1
Chatra0
Dumka3
East Singhbum5
Godda1
Gumla0
Khunti0
Latehar1
Lohardaga1
Pakur0
Palamu16
Ramgarh2
Sahebganj0
SaraikelaKharsawan0
West Singhbhum0
223 6
107 6
113
3
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura2
Dhalai160
Khowai1
Sepahijala1
South Tripura0
Unakoti0
West Tripura2
167
82
85 21
0
DistrictCases
Kargil35
LehLadakh30
43
19
24 2
0
DistrictCases
Anantnag149
Bandipora131
Shopian106
Srinagar150
Baramulla113
Budgam50
Ganderbal22
Jammu45
Kathua10
Kulgam142
Kupwara92
Rajouri7
Ramban24
Reasi5
Samba4
Udhampur22
Mirpur0
Muzaffarabad0
Doda0
Kishtwar0
Poonch4
Pulwama13
1183 62
595 28
575 33
13 1
DistrictCases
Chamba13
Hamirpur17
Kangra21
Sirmaur4
Solan9
Una18
Bilaspur5
Kinnaur0
Kullu0
Lahaul And Spiti0
Mandi3
Shimla0
80 2
33 1
44 1
3
DistrictCases
Jalandhar231
Ludhiana239
Patiala108
Amritsar327
Barnala19
Faridkot80
Firozepur50
Gurdaspur130
Hoshiarpur102
Kapurthala32
Mansa27
Moga62
Pathankot30
S.A.S Nagar104
Sangrur101
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)91
Sri Muktsar Sahib69
Tarn Taran172
Bathinda42
Fatehgarh Sahib40
Fazilka55
Rupnagar (Ropar)69
1964 18
563
1366 109
35 3
DistrictCases
Haridwar7
Dehradun49
Nainital15
Almora2
Bageshwar0
Chamoli1
Champawat1
PauriGarhwal2
Pithoragarh0
Rudraprayag1
Tehri Garhwal1
Udam Singh Nagar21
Uttar Kashi2
92 4
39 3
52 1
1
DistrictCases
Bishnupur0
Chandel0
Churachandpur1
Imphal East1
Imphal West1
Jiribam0
Kakching0
Kamjong1
Kangpokpi1
Noney0
Pherzawl0
Senapati0
Tamenglong0
Tengnoupal0
Thoubal1
Ukhrul0
7
5
2
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh198
191
137
51
3
DistrictCases
Daman0
Diu0
0
0
0
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills13
East Garo Hills0
East Jaintia Hills0
North Garo Hills0
Ribhoi0
South Garo Hills0
South West Garo Hills0
South West Khasi Hills0
West Garo Hills0
West Jaintia Hills0
West Khasi Hills0
13
1
11
1
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
Champhai0
Hnahthial0
Khawzawl0
Kolasib0
Lawngtlai0
Lunglei0
Mamit0
Saiha0
Saitual0
Serchhip0
1
0
1
0
DistrictCases
Lakshadweep District0
0
0
0
0