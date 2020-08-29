India Records Over 75,000 Fresh Coronavirus Cases For 3rd Consecutive Day

Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,857 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 7,47,995. 106 policemen in the state have also tested positive for COVID-19 Maharashttra is followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

With 5,996 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state, has 4,09,238 cases now.

Andhra Pradesh Covid tally has crossed the four-lakh mark with over 10,000 fresh positives for the third straight day.The state has tested 61,331 samples, of which 10,526 have tested positive for coronavirus as on Friday.

Neighbouring Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases, 1,580 recoveries and 11 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,17,415 in the state.

Delhi is witnessing resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases as the numbers have risen again. On Friday, the national capital recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh. The number of fatalities due to the disease stand at 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 new cases in August.

More than three-fourth of the total cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active patients, the Health Ministry said.

"In the past five months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre''s strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," the Union Health Ministry tweeted.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, after a meeting of the decision-making body for fixing GST policies, said the coronavirus pandemic was "an act of God" and an unforeseen factor that affected GST collections.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 8.31 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. Over 2.44 crore people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.