India Records 145 Covid Deaths, Lowest Daily Count In 8 Months

India added 13,788 new cases in the last 24 hours - the second time the infections fell below 14,000 this month - to take the country's COVID-19 caseload to 1,05,71,773, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of fresh infections is almost nine per cent higher than Sunday, when the country registered 15,144 cases. The daily COVID-19 infections were 12,548 on January 12.

In the 24-hour period, India reported 145 deaths linked to the virus -- the lowest in around eight months-- taking the total number of fatalities to 1,52,419.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,02,11,342 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.59 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The daily new cases have been below 20,000 for the past 11 days.

The Covid active caseload remained below 3 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,70,93,036 samples have been tested up to January 17 with 5,48,168 samples being tested on Sunday.

