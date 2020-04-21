Ashok Gehlot Discusses Rajasthan's COVID-19 Situation With Visiting Central Team

The team will visit Ramganj area and SMS Hospital in Jaipur during their stay.

A visiting five-member team of the Central government held a video-conference with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday over the coronavirus situation in the state.

The chief minister apprised them about the prevailing conditions and reiterated the state government's demand from the Centre to deal with the pandemic.

"A five-member team of the Central government has arrived here for 4-5 days to help the state. The chief minister held a video-conference with the officers and raised the state's issue before them," Health Minister Raghu Sharam said.

He said that Mr Gehlot raised the issues of migrant labourers, demanded a relief package from the Centre to all the states, aid for reviving business and ensuring social security of people, among others.

He said the team will visit Ramganj area and SMS Hospital in Jaipur during their stay.

"The state government is working in a transparent manner and providing information to the government of India. The team will see for itself that that Rajasthan has conducted maximum number of coronavirus tests in the country," the health minister said.