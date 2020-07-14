Punjab Cabinet Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa a speedy recovery. (File)

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection, a health official said.

The rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a COVID-19 test last Friday after his department's director tested positive for the disease.

The samples of Mr Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday.

"He (Bajwa) has tested positive for coronavirus," Health Department Director Avneet Kaur said. "His samples were collected again on Tuesday and his report confirmed him to be positive."

Officials said the samples of his family members and staff would also be taken for testing.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wished Mr Bajwa a speedy recovery.

"Wishing my Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for #Covid19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again," Mr Singh tweeted.