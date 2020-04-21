Coronavirus: Prashant Kishor Questions 'Claim' Of Coronavirus Doubling Rate Slowing

Prashant Kishor has been critical of the government's handling of coronavirus pandemic.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been critical of the government's handling of coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, has now raised questions on the government saying that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has dropped. He also said the lower rate could also indicate that not aggressive testing is not being done.

The government on Monday said the doubling rate - the days it takes for the number of coronavirus cases to double - has slowed down, going from 3.4 days before lockdown to 7.5 days. "Based on the last seven days, India's doubling rate has improved to 7.5%," senior health ministry official Lav Agarwal told the media during Monday's daily brieifing.

"The CLAIM of India NOW taking longer to double #Corona positive cases is problematic; it COULD simply be a result of not testing enough. Better to follow: - % Positive in Tests done: Up from 1.3% to 4.6% - Geographical Spread: 408 districts with +ve cases; highest till date," Prashant Kishor tweeted.

The CLAIM of India NOW taking longer to double #Corona positive cases is problematic; it COULD simply be a result of not testing enough



Better to follow:



- % Positive in Tests done: Up from 1.3% to 4.6%



- Geographical Spread: 408 districts with +ve cases; highest till date — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 21, 2020

Experts have been making the case for more aggressive testing to be done to identify people who may have the infection.

India has so far reported over 18,000 cases of coronavirus and saw biggest jump in the number of deaths in a day with 47 patients dying in the last 24 hours. 590 people have died in the country.

Prashant Kishor, who was sacked from Nitish Kumar's ruling Janata Dal United in January, has been regularly tweeting on the condition of migrant workers who have been stranded and left homeless due to the lockdown.

Mr Kishor has also been critical of his former boss for objecting the movement of about 300 buses from Uttar Pradesh to being back students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota.

World 24,76,854 Cases 16,59,795 Active 6,46,760 Recovered 1,70,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,76,854 and 1,70,299 have died; 16,59,795 are active cases and 6,46,760 have recovered as on April 21, 2020 at 8:30 am.