Watch: PM Tweets Video Of Young Girl's Message To Father On Coronavirus

The awareness video tweeted by PM Modi urges people to be "Corona Warriors".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video of a young girl asking her father to stay back where he is at a time the country is on a 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus.



The government's awareness video that urges people to be "Corona Warriors", shows the girl writing a letter to her father. "Dear Papa, I am not missing you at all. Neither is Mother. There is absolutely no need for you to rush back from Mumbai. Stay where you are," the girl's voiceover says in Hindi as she is seen sitting at her desk and writing the letter.

"If you step out, then corona will win. We have to defeat corona. Isn't it, Papa? Friends, keep a close eye on your parents. Be corona warriors," the schoolgirl says.

A young girl's message to her father. Do watch. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/gF7ZVNzGVb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

More than a billion people in India have shut themselves in after PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Nearly 700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus and 16 have died.

"A young girl's message to her father. Do watch," PM Modi tweeted, sharing the video.

PM Modi said while 21 days might seem like a long time, "this is the only way to ensure everyone is safe". Staying at home, he had repeatedly said, is now a matter of survival.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the government and a number of politicians have stressed on the need for social distancing, seen by experts as a critical step in stopping the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The virus is transmitted via droplets from the cough or sneeze of an infected person.