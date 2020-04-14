PM's New Twitter Bio Pic After Address To Nation On Extending Lockdown

PM Modi is seen wearing a gamcha is the new profile photo

Minutes after addressing the nation this morning on the coronavirus pandemic and announcing an extension of the countrywide lockdown to May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his Twitter bio picture. In the new display picture, PM Modi is seen wearing a cotton cloth - a scarf popularly known as gamcha in rural India - as a face cover.

This morning, in his nearly 20-minute long address, PM Modi was seen wearing the same scarf as a face cover and a white kurta. On Saturday, at a video conference with 13 chief ministers to discuss the lockdown situation, he was seen wearing a face cover for the first time amid coronavirus pandemic.

"After taking into account all suggestions, we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 3," PM Modi said today in his address to the nation - fourth in a month - shortly after India crossed the 10,000-mark in COVID-19 cases.

"Till April 20, each district, each state will be monitored closely to see whether the lockdown is being followed. Then we can decide on relaxing the restrictions," he added.

PM Modi's new display photo apparently aims to increase awareness and encourage people to wear homemade masks. A few days back, he had urged BJP Varanasi chief Hansraj Vishwakarma to contribute in the fight against COVID-19 by wrapping a gamcha.

Masks should be for doctors and health workers and ordinary people should use homemade masks, he had said amid rising number of cases of COVID-19.

Last month, the government had recommended that people cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out of their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. "This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union Health Ministry said in an advisory.

These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier this morning, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also made a mention of the traditional scarf worn in villages in a video message to the nation. "When you step out, do cover your face with a homemade mask or gamcha," she said.



