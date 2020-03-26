Tribals In Bastar Make Masks From Palm Leaves, Stay In To Fight COVID-19

Tribal communities in Chhattisgarh have been proactive in fighting coronavirus.

Tribal hamlets in Chhattisgarh's Bastar have taken their own steps to ensure the safety of their communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The villagers have made personal protective equipment such as masks made from palm leaves.

They are also not stepping out from their homes to fight COVID-19.

Tribal hamlets in Kanker and other districts of Bastar region have been proactive in taking precautionary measures without waiting for government initiatives.

The 21-day lockdown is being implemented by the locals in many villages.

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to three.

One of them was reported from the state capital Raipur and the other from Rajnandgaon district.

A 24-year-old woman, who had returned to Raipur from London, was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state last week.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government has set up 24x7 control rooms with dedicated helplines, in all the 28 districts of the state, including capital Raipur.

More than 600 people have tested positive for coronavirus across India and at least 13 have died, prompting the government to enforce an unprecedented 21-day lockdown.