50-Year-Old Tests Coronavirus Positive In Mizoram, 2nd Case In Northeast

The man's sample was tested at Assam's Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

A day after Northeast India registered its first novel coronavirus case, a second person has tested positive. A 50-year-old pastor from Mizoram with travel history to The Netherlands has tested positive.

In Mizoram's capital Aizawl, authorities said that soon after receiving the test report late Tuesday night, the man was immediately been taken to Zoram Medical College and Hospital and kept in isolation.

Authorities have added that the patient's condition is stable and had returned from Amsterdam via Delhi and Guwahati on March 16.

The man had kept himself in self isolated at home as soon as he reached in Aizawl and has been in contact with doctors over the phone.

His sample was taken on Sunday and sent to Assam's Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, since Mizoram does not have a coronavirus testing lab.

This morning the tests results positive, official sources added.

The patient's wife and two children are also kept in quarantine in the Zoram Medical College and Hospital under close watch. The man is a pastor studying in Amsterdam.

In the first case in the northeast region, a 23-year-old woman in Manipur, who had returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive and is now undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

Meanwhile, in Assam and Sikkim, a person in each state have been arrested for not disclosing foreign travel history on arrival.