No-Fly Zone: Planes Parked At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Midnight Corona Ban

Coronavirus: Airlines have significantly reduced their operations.

All domestic flights will stop from midnight on Tuesday as India fights the spread of coronavirus.

Ahead of the flight ban, photos shared on Twitter showed planes parked on a runway at the Delhi airport.

The domestic flight ban comes into force tonight, planes are already parked on Runway 27 @DelhiAirport#Covid19India#AvGeekpic.twitter.com/Oshuiu5825 — Sarin&Co (@SarinAndCo) March 24, 2020

International flights had already been banned last week to reduce transmission from foreign countries as coronavirus cases escalated in the country.

Yesterday, the government decided to cancel all flights, a demand by Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar.

All trains, metros and inter-state buses have also been stopped and almost all of India has come under total lockdown.

India has close to 500 coronavirus cases; 10 people have died.

The world over, airlines are facing a problem of finding space for grounded planes. Taxiways, maintenance hangars and even runways at major airports are being transformed into giant parking lots for more than 2,500 airliners.

Some of the biggest planes take up about as much room as an eight-story building.