Indore Probes Alleged Scam Involving COVID-19 Gear, 2 Officers Removed

Coronavirus India: Indore has reported 2,016 coronavirus cases so far. (File)

Grappling with half of Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus cases, Indore has now been hit by alleged irregularities in the purchase of face safety masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits meant for government doctors and other medical staff. Two senior government officers have been removed from their posts over the scandal.

The allegations emerged following a complaint to state authorities last week about the purchase of poor quality face masks and PPE kits by the health department in Indore.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said the District Collector has tasked the Additional District Magistrate Kirti Khurasia to probe the alleged irregularities.

"The MY Hospital had recently returned around 1,000 face masks, possibly over quality of the masks and demanded 2,000 more good quality face safety masks for the doctors and other medical and paramedical staff," said Dr Jadia.

Following the complaints of alleged irregularities in the purchases of the protective gear, the additional Chief Medical and Health Officer and store in-charge of health department in Indore district, Dr Madhav Hasani has been removed from their posts till the probe is completed.

Maharaja Yeshwantrao or MY Hospital in Indore is the largest state-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh and is among centres treating COVID-19 patients.

With 81 new cases, Indore on Tuesday has registered 2,016 coronavirus patients and 91 deaths.