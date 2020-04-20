'Modi or Gehlot?' Row Over Video Of Rajasthan Congress MLA Bullying Woman

The purported video was widely shared on social media.

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan has been criticised by the BJP over a purported video that shows him distributing ration kits among the poor amid a nationwide lockdown over coronavirus pandemic as he asks: "Who is better Modi or Ashok Gehlot?"

In the 34-second purported video clip, Rajendra Singh Bidhuri, the Congress MLA from Begun constituency of Chittorgarh district - about 220 km from state capital Jaipur - is heard comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister.

"I won't let you sleep hungry in the night. Who is better - Modi or Ashok Gehlot?" the 56-year-old Congress leader is heard saying in the clip, which has been widely shared on the social media.

"Tell me who is better," he asks a woman in the crowd. "What did you say? Modi. Then go and light lamps (diyas)," he says as others laugh. Earlier this month, PM Modi has urged the people across the country to light lamps to "fight the darkness spread by coronavirus".

The BJP reacted sharply to the clip. "Calling the poor people, who are struggling to arrange food, luring them with ration and then asking them who is better - Modi or Gehlot? This doesn't only shame Rajasthan but the whole nation," Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi.

"Dear @RahulGandhi ji 2days ago in a PC you spoke about Strategically managing the COVID pandemic! Is this your directions to your Cheif Ministers? ..to distribute Ration only to those who HATE MODI? What a Shameful STRATEGY Mr Gandhi to manage COVID pandemic," BJP's Sambit Patra wrote on Twitter.

गरीब निर्धन लोग जिनके लिए दो वक्त का खाना भी मशक्कत बन चुका है उन्हें सभा लगाकर राशन देने के नाम पर बुलाना और फिर सवाल करना कि बताओ मोदी अच्छा है या गहलोत?



यह राजस्थान ही नहीं अपितु पूरे देश को शर्मसार कर देने वाली घटना है? #RajasthanFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/L49i3b5QVa — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 19, 2020

Satish Poonia, the chief of BJP's Rajasthan unit, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: "The MLA has proved that Congress is playing the politics of appeasement and punishing those who don''t support them."

A post on an unverified Twitter account of Rajendra Singh Bidhuri, along with a clip of a woman, read: "Don't spread rumours. This is the woman who has been mentioned in the reports."

"Bidhuri saab came day before yesterday. Around 150 people were there. All people got food. He is doing good work," the woman is heard saying in the video.

A nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus began on March 25; it was extended to May 3 last week. Many states and union territories including Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala, are arranging ration kits and food for those in need.

(With inputs from PTI)