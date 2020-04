Puducherry Extends Lockdown Till April 30 To Check COVID-19 Spread

Puducherry's extension was in line with the decision of neighbouring Tamil Nadu (Representational)

The Puducherry government today announced extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30 in the union territory to check its spread.

The extension was in line with the decision of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of the infection, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.

He also said certain relaxations would be made for sectors such as fishery.

Puducherry has six active cases of coronavirus and all are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

V Narayanasamy had on Sunday said he was waiting for guidelines from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on extension of the lockdown, a similar line initially adopted by Tamil Nadu government also.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today announced extension of the lockdown in the state till April 30 in line with states like Odisha and Telangana and said the move was in accordance with the recommendations of medical and public health experts.

