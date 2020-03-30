PM Appreciates Omar Abdullah's Call To Avoid Gatherings On Uncle's Death

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had tweeted last night about his uncle's death.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who shared an appeal last night on Twitter about his uncle's death amid nationwide lockdown over COVID-19, received a condolence message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning. In his tweet, Mr Abdullah had urged people to avoid gatherings after his uncle - Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo - died last night.

PM Modi praised the Jammu and Kashmir leader said: "In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable."

"My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness. At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul," the 50-year-old former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted last night.

India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown, which began Wednesday, to fight COVID-19 or coronavirus. The central government has been constantly urging people to ensure social distancing to control spread. So far, 1,071 cases have been reported from aross the country, 29 people have died.

PM Modi condoling Mr Abdullah's uncle's death tweeted: "Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India's fight against COVID-19. "

Omar Abdullah, who was under detention for nearly seven monts after centre scrapped special status of Jammu and Kashmir, was released last week. He has been urging locals to stay home to curb spread of COVID-19 and follow government guidelines.