Coronavirus Live Updates: WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Emergency Use

The World Health Organization has granted Bharat Biotech's Covaxin an Emergency Use Listing, said sources on Wednesday evening, which means the COVID-19 vaccine will now be recognised by other countries. Moreover, Indians who have received the 'Made-in-India' shot need not self-quarantine or face restrictions when travelling abroad.

The development comes on a day the country reported 11,903 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which was 14% higher than Tuesday. The country also witnessed 311 Covid-related deaths during the period.

With 14,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,36,97,740. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

