Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Robust Covid Vaccine Delivery Ecosystem Initiated To Meet Demand, Says Centre

India is looking to be self-reliant in vaccine development, Centre said

The government has initiated a robust COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and delivery ecosystem to meet the demand, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

Mr Vardhan, who is also the health and family welfare minister, said that as the world races to develop the vaccine for COVID-19, India is looking to be self-reliant in both its development and mass production, PTI reported.

India on Wednesday registered 44,376 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, more than 60 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, leading to 1,415,258 deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

