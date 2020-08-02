Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid Tally Rises To 16.95 Lakh, Recovery Rate At 64.52%

COVID-19 India Updates: India has tested a total of 1,93,58,659 samples so far. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported a new record surge on Saturday morning in coronavirus cases with 57,118 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 16,95,988. The country also witnessed 764 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The total fatalities due to the virus now stand at 36,511. The country's Covid tally had crossed the 16 lakh-mark on Friday, just three days after crossing the 15 lakh infections. More than 10.94 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 64.52 per cent on Saturday.

India has tested a total of 1,93,58,659 samples so far. The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - stood at 8.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, India cannot count on herd immunity to stop the coronavirus pandemic given its demography and scale, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the country will have to rely on a vaccine to fully beat COVID-19. Israel and India are conducting trials on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect COVID-19 in about 30 seconds, including a breath analyser and a voice test, according to the Israeli government.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Aug 02, 2020 06:22 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Reports Total 2,634 COVID-19 Positive Cases

As many as 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking state's COVID-19 tally to 2,634, said State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases include 1,103 active cases, the State Health Department informed.

Shimla has reported 168 COVID-19 positive cases so far while Solan has reported 663 cases.

India reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the country's coronavirus case count to 16,95,988.

Aug 02, 2020 06:00 (IST) Manipur's COVID-19 Caseload Rises To 2,756, Death Count At 6

Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,756 on Saturday as 55 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the death count due to the coronavirus to six in the state, officials said.

A 77-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), diabetes and hypertension, died at a hospital in Imphal East district, they said, adding he hailed from Chakpikarong area in Chandel district.

Twelve women are among the 55 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the officials said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,051, they said.

Ten more people have been cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,699, the officials added.

Aug 02, 2020 05:37 (IST) Guwahati: Assam Police in collaboration with State Health Dept & National Health Mission organised a plasma donation camp at Guwahati Medical College&Hospital, Auditorium, yesterday. 43 police personnel who recovered from #COVID19 donated their blood plasma at the camp. pic.twitter.com/F7vA0MCtRW - ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020