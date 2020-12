PM Narendra Modi suggested that experts believe the wait for the vaccine will not be long

Addressing an all-party meeting over the coronavirus situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that experts believe the wait for the vaccine will not be long, adding that it may be ready in a few weeks.

"India will start Covid vaccination after experts give the nod," PM Modi said.

The vaccine distribution and administration is given to a national experts group. Advice will be taken from them on a comprehensive and real-time manner, he added.

