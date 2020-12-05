36,652 New Cases Push India Covid Tally To 96 Lakh; 1.3 Lakh Total Deaths

With a jump of 36,652 fresh infections across states in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally has surged past the 96-lakh mark, government data shows.

The country now has 96,08,211 total cases of Covid, of which 1,39,700 people have died because of the viral disease; some 512 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases - total cases minus recovered people - continued to fall and were close to 4 lakh.

Daily recoveries remained significantly higher than new infections as 42,533 people were discharged. With this, more than 90.58 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus till now.

At 127 deaths, Maharashtra - worst-hit state in terms of overall 18.4 lakh cases - recorded the highest one-day fatalities. It was followed by Delhi with 73 deaths, West Bengal (52), Uttar and Kerala with 29 deaths each, and Punjab with 20 deaths.

High death count was also observed in states like Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat, all of which have been recording a surge in cases.

Together these states account for 75 per cent of all deaths in the country.

The five states with highest daily cases were Kerala and Maharashtra - with around 5,500 cases each - followed by Delhi with almost 4,000 cases, West Bengal with 3,206 cases and Rajasthan with almost 2,000 new infections.