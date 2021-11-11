Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Made-In-India Anti-Covid Pills Could Be Cleared For Use In Days

New Delhi:
Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir -- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 -- is likely "within days", Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV on Wednesday. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization. Another pill from Pfizer, Paxlovid, may take some more time, he added.
The two drugs, he said, will make a difference and "as we move from pandemic to endemic, these are the ones which are going to be more important than vaccination".
India on Wednesday recorded 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,39,683. Active coronavirus cases in India currently stand at 0.41%, the lowest since March 2021.
US Announces Deal To Bring Covid Vaccines To Conflict Zones
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced a deal to bring Covid-19 vaccines into conflict zones, where paltry numbers of people have been inoculated.
In a virtual ministerial meeting on the pandemic, Blinken said the United States had worked with Covax, the international vaccine alliance to support developing nations, on providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to areas of conflict and other humanitarian distress.
"We're eager for people in these difficult circumstances to get protection against Covid-19 as soon as possible," Blinken said.
"We know the urgency of this fight. We know what we need to do to stop the pandemic. Now, we've got to do it," he said.
Coronavirus Detected In Pet Dog In UK: Report
COVID-19 has been detected in a pet dog in the United Kingdom, confirmed UK's Chief Veterinary Officer in a statement on Wednesday.
According to him, the infection was confirmed following tests at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge on November 3. The dog is now recovering at home.
All available evidence suggests that the dog contracted the coronavirus from its owners who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. There is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in the transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people, according to the statement.