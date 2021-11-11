Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Made-In-India Anti-Covid Pills Could Be Cleared For Use In Days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The cost will be far lower than the 700 dollars for the pill (File)

Emergency Use Authorisation for the Merck drug Molnupiravir -- an oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 -- is likely "within days", Dr Ram Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Covid Strategy Group, CSIR, told NDTV on Wednesday. The medicine is meant for adults who are at risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization. Another pill from Pfizer, Paxlovid, may take some more time, he added.



The two drugs, he said, will make a difference and "as we move from pandemic to endemic, these are the ones which are going to be more important than vaccination".

India on Wednesday recorded 11,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 1,39,683. Active coronavirus cases in India currently stand at 0.41%, the lowest since March 2021.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 11, 2021 05:47 (IST) US Announces Deal To Bring Covid Vaccines To Conflict Zones

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced a deal to bring Covid-19 vaccines into conflict zones, where paltry numbers of people have been inoculated.

In a virtual ministerial meeting on the pandemic, Blinken said the United States had worked with Covax, the international vaccine alliance to support developing nations, on providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to areas of conflict and other humanitarian distress.

"We're eager for people in these difficult circumstances to get protection against Covid-19 as soon as possible," Blinken said.

"We know the urgency of this fight. We know what we need to do to stop the pandemic. Now, we've got to do it," he said.