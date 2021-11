Covid infections and deaths in Germany have soared in recent days. (File)

Germany registered a record 50,196 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, according to health authorities.

It is the first time Germany has exceeded 50,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and comes as infections and deaths have soared in recent days.

