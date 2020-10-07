Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally Crosses 66.85 Lakh

Coronavirus: India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after US. (File)

India reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with the Health Ministry data released on Tuesday morning showing 61,267 fresh cases of coronavirus. With this, the total Covid cases in India have crossed 66.85 lakh with total deaths at 1,03,569, including 884 in 24 hours.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, there has been a slight fall in India's 7-day-average of new cases confirmed each day.

The country now has 9,19,023 active COVID-19 cases and more than 56.6 lakh recoveries with 75,787 more people having fought off the disease in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows.

