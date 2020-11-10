Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Covid Tally At 85.5 Lakh, Death Count Crosses 1.26 Lakh-Mark

India Coronavirus Cases: There are now a little over 5 lakh active cases of coronavirus. (File)

With a jump of almost 45,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally touched the 85.5 lakh mark, government data shows. India also recorded 490 deaths linked to the viral disease in the 24-hour period taking its overall Covid death count to 1,26,611. The 45,903 new infections in India were 0.5% higher than yesterday's.

In the last 24 hours, almost 48,000 people fought off the viral disease pushing the recovery rate to 92.6 per cent. With this, more than 79 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, and there are now a little over 5 lakh active cases of coronavirus. India's daily positivity rate stood at 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE prevented more than 90% of infections in a study of tens of thousands of volunteers, the most encouraging scientific advance so far in the battle against the coronavirus.

Eight months into the worst pandemic in a century, the preliminary results pave the way for the companies to seek an emergency-use authorization from regulators if further research shows the shot is also safe.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus:

Nov 10, 2020 06:39 (IST) Mumbai reported 599 new COVID-19 cases, 507 recovered cases and 20 deaths on Monday.

Total cases in Mumbai stands at 2,65,142 including 2,37,029 discharges, 16,923 active cases & 10,462 deaths: Municipal Corporation, Greater Mumbai