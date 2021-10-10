Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 94.62 Crore

Covid-19 Cases in India: India saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections. (File)

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crore on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). More than 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, as per the ministry.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," said MoHFW.

In the last 24 hours, 60,66,412 vaccine doses were inculcated to eligible beneficiaries from which, 30,66,540 were first doses and 29,99,872 were second doses. So far, 94,62,90,307 vaccine doses have been administered to the population of the country. Of these, 68,00,70,189 were given as the first dose and 26,62,20,118 as the second dose.

Meanwhile, the country saw a single-day rise of 19,740 COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,35,309, while the number of active cases has declined to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, according to Union health ministry data.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India :

Oct 10, 2021 06:07 (IST) Uttarakhand directs officials to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools



The Uttarakhand government on Saturday directs officials to strictly ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being followed in the schools in the state after a student in the Gopeshwar area of Chamoli district tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 3,43,645 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state so far including 166 active cases. Also, 1,06,82,064 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far.

7,396 people have died due to the virus in the state.