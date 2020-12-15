Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Tally Reaches 98,84,100

Covid-19 Cases India: The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. (File)

India's coronavirus case count rose to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. More than 27,000 infections were reported in a day on Monday, while the death count rose to 1,43,335 with 336 new fatalities, the data showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data the daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the nation's deaths passed a staggering 3,00,000.

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became the first person in America to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, live on television, six days after Britain launched the West's vaccine campaign against Covid-19.

"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," said Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, imploring all Americans to "to do our part" by getting vaccinated.

Dec 15, 2020 06:46 (IST) Coronavirus Updates: Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year's to combat COVID



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the introduction of a round-the-clock curfew in Turkey for the New Year holidays, from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4.

"At today''s government meeting, it was decided to establish a curfew from 9 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 4," President Erdogan said.

Earlier, he announced new restrictive measures due to the increase in the coronavirus incidence in the country. Bathhouses, saunas, swimming pools, gyms have suspended work since Tuesday, a certain number of visitors are allowed to shopping centers and only by digital code. The curfew is in effect from 9 pm to 5 am on weekdays, and from 9 am Friday to 5 am on Monday.