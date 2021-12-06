Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 8,895 New Covid Cases, 2,796 Deaths

Covid cases in India: Active cases reduced to 99,974. (File)

India logged a daily spike of 8,895 Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,33,255. The country also recorded 2,796 new deaths, pushing the total death count to 4,73,326.

Active cases reduced to 99,155, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

India reported 17 new cases of the new Omicron Covid strain on Sunday as worry over the 'variant of concern' sweeps across the globe, taking the total tally of current Omicron cases to 21. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat. Countries across the world have announced restrictions to arrest the spread of the virus.

