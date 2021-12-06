After Delhi Airport Pics Show Crowds, Union Minister J Scindia intervenes

Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked DIAL to manage crowds better, reported PTI .

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked the Delhi airport operator DIAL to improve crowd management after passengers complained of chaos at the airport as the Omicron-related travel guidelines came into effect. Images from the Delhi airport since December 1 have given an impression of a crowded railway station, with hordes of masked passengers waiting for Covid tests and its results for anything up to eight hours. With a total absence of any social distancing, many have described the airport as "Covid hotspot".

After news reports and photographs of the situation flooding the media and social media, Mr Scindia held a meeting on Monday with officials of the Airports Authority of India, Bureau of Immigration and GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Officials of Genestrings Diagnostics, the sole laboratory that does RT-PCR testing at the Delhi airport, were also present at the meeting, PTI reported.

At the meeting, the minister directed the DIAL to implement better crowd management strategies, reported PTI quoting un-named government officials.