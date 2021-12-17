Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 7,974 New Covid Cases

COVID-19 Cases India: India reported 7,974 new coronavirus cases (File)

India added 7,974 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,18,602, while the active cases declined to 87,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The deaths climbed to 4,76,478 with 343 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 49 days now.

With the administration of more than 62 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the mark of 135.91 crore doses, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached close to 136 Crore (135,91,01,972) today. More than 62 lakh (62,90,272) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," reads the release from the ministry.

Out of 62,90,272 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 13,40,663 people have been administered their first dose while 49,49,609 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. Read here

Dec 17, 2021 05:59 (IST) Bharat Biotech donates 2 lakh Covaxin doses to Vietnam



Hyderabad-based biotechnology company Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that it will donate two lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Vietnam.

The announcement was made by Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella at a function hosted by Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

This donation represents a gesture of goodwill to provide access to Bharat Biotech's WHO approved, indigenously developed Covaxin to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across borders. Covaxin has received an Emergency use listing (EUL) in Vietnam, the company said in a statement.

Dec 17, 2021 05:38 (IST) 113 countries accept India's Covid vaccination certificate: Centre in Rajya Sabha



A total of 113 countries accept India's Covid vaccination certificate with some of them having explicitly reached agreements for mutual recognition of certificates with India, while others have their own protocols which apply to all inoculated travellers, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the government assigns high priority to smooth travel abroad of Indian nationals and noted that quarantine stipulations as well as entry conditions of other nations have emerged as obstacles in that regard.

"Recognising the necessity of facilitating travel especially of workers, professionals, students, business people, tourists and those with families abroad has been a focal point of our diplomacy in recent months," he said.