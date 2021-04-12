Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records Highest Single-Day Surge Of 1,52,879 New Covid Cases

Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row.

With the highest single-day surge of 1,52,879 new Covid cases, the country's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases. 839 deaths in the last 24 hours pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.

Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row. The active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra - which accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases - Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at the possibility of a lockdown.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restriction, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The alarming surge in Covid cases has led to shortage of beds in hospitals. In Indore - which has been reporting the highest number of cases in Madhya Pradesh - relatives of Covid patients were reported to be scrambling for beds as the medical services in the city were struggling to cope with the sharp surge.

