Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Highest Single-Day Surge Of 1,52,879 New Covid Cases

India added 1,52,879 fresh infections reported since yesterday, setting another grim one-day record as the country's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases on Sunday. 839 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.
Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row. The active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
Maharashtra - which accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases - Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at the possibility of a lockdown.
The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restriction, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.
The alarming surge in Covid cases has led to shortage of beds in hospitals. In Indore - which has been reporting the highest number of cases in Madhya Pradesh - relatives of Covid patients were reported to be scrambling for beds as the medical services in the city were struggling to cope with the sharp surge.
MP: Locals attacked a team of govt officials when they tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday. "In a locality, shops were open & around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/sYSDnLyk5R- ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
Madhya Pradesh: Locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed on Saturday & Sunday in view of rising COVID cases in the state.- ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
"Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended," a local said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/N0Y9DUycRB
Odisha: Gajapati district administration sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi for violating COVID-related guidelines after a large number of people thronged the halls to watch Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu movie 'Vakeel Saab' yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cCOztb4YCx- ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
Senior PRO of Western Railways Jitendra Kumar Jayant told news agency ANI that the Western Railway administration is planning to vaccinate 3,000 railway employees and their families.
"We have received 150 doses of the vaccine in the first phase of the drive started by the railway administration," Mr Jayant said.