Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Highest Single-Day Surge Of 1,52,879 New Covid Cases

COVID-10 Live Updates: Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row.

India added 1,52,879 fresh infections reported since yesterday, setting another grim one-day record as the country's Covid tally reached over 1.33 crore cases on Sunday. 839 deaths in the last 24 hour pushed the total death count to 1.69 lakh.

Active cases have seen a steady increase for the 32nd day in row. The active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra - which accounts for 51.23 per cent of the total active cases - Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hinted at the possibility of a lockdown.

The Delhi government on Saturday announced new restriction, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals.

The alarming surge in Covid cases has led to shortage of beds in hospitals. In Indore - which has been reporting the highest number of cases in Madhya Pradesh - relatives of Covid patients were reported to be scrambling for beds as the medical services in the city were struggling to cope with the sharp surge.

Apr 12, 2021 08:10 (IST) Locals attacked a team of government officials when they tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday. MP: Locals attacked a team of govt officials when they tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday. "In a locality, shops were open & around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/sYSDnLyk5R - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021 Locals attacked a team of government officials when they tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday.

Apr 12, 2021 07:54 (IST) Thousands Of Devotees Gather In Haridwar For Kumbh Amid Covid



Thousands of devotees, some of them without masks, gathered by the river Ganges in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday in densely packed crowds for prayers during the Kumbh Mela - one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Thousands of devotees, some of them without masks, gathered by the river Ganges in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday in densely packed crowds for prayers during the Kumbh Mela - one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Read Here

Apr 12, 2021 07:48 (IST) COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh Residents Opt for Voluntary Lockdown Amid Rising Covid Cases

Madhya Pradesh: Locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed on Saturday & Sunday in view of rising COVID cases in the state.



"Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended," a local said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/N0Y9DUycRB - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Apr 12, 2021 07:38 (IST) Coronavirus India: Covid Patients Get Oxygen In Chairs At Maharashtra Hospital Out Of Beds



Slouched in wheelchairs, barely able to keep their eyes open, COVID-19 patients at the district hospital in Maharashtra's Osmanabad get their oxygen fix while more are wheeled in. Even at barely a minute long, the video clip tells a horror story of what happens when the healthcare system of small-town India gets overwhelmed with more patients than it had ever prepared for. Slouched in wheelchairs, barely able to keep their eyes open, COVID-19 patients at the district hospital in Maharashtra's Osmanabad get their oxygen fix while more are wheeled in. Even at barely a minute long, the video clip tells a horror story of what happens when the healthcare system of small-town India gets overwhelmed with more patients than it had ever prepared for. Read Here

Apr 12, 2021 07:27 (IST) Coronavirus Cases: 2 Cinema Halls Sealed In Paralakhemundi For Violating Guidelines

Odisha: Gajapati district administration sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi for violating COVID-related guidelines after a large number of people thronged the halls to watch Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu movie 'Vakeel Saab' yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cCOztb4YCx - ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

Apr 12, 2021 07:21 (IST) Coronavirus: Maharashtra Reports Over 63,000 Covid Cases In Biggest Single-Day Surge



Maharashtra on Sunday reported over 63,000 new coronavirus cases in its highest ever single-day surge along with 349 deaths. At 63,294, Sunday's infections were 14 per cent higher than a day ago and took the number of active cases in the state past 5.65 lakh.

