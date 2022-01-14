Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 2,47,417 New Covid Cases

Covid Cases India: The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of total infections. (File)

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.11 per cent -- up from 11.5% yesterday -- while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80 per cent.

The country also reported 380 new deaths, taking the total fatalities in India to 485,035, while active cases rose to 11,17,531.

The active cases comprise 3.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jan 14, 2022 05:35 (IST) Assam reports 3,238 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths



Assam reported 3,238 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 36 less than the previous day, as the overall caseload in the state increased to 6,38,288, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Currently, there are 13,785 active coronavirus cases, 1,933 more than Wednesday, while the number of patients who recovered from the disease during the day was 1,242, an increase of 511 compared to the previous day.

Three persons have died due to the infection on Thursday, one less than the day before, pushing the toll to 6,192.

The number of coronavirus patients dying of other causes remained at 1,347.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Cachar, Charaideo, and Kamrup (Rural). The new cases were detected after testing 41,165 samples during the day.